Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) Critical Comparison

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neenah shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Suzano and Neenah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00 Neenah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neenah has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Neenah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neenah is more favorable than Suzano.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 4.42% 5.44% 1.17% Neenah 5.09% 12.58% 5.75%

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Neenah pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Neenah pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neenah has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Neenah is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suzano and Neenah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $3.68 billion 2.01 $87.47 million N/A N/A Neenah $1.03 billion 1.04 $36.40 million $3.50 18.20

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than Neenah.

Summary

Neenah beats Suzano on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital image transfer media; label and tag products for digital printing; latex saturated and coated, premask, medical packaging, digital transfer, publishing, security, clean room and durable printing, and release papers; and furniture backers. The company's Fine Paper and Packaging segment provides writing, text, cover, and specialty papers; and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. It also provides packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mails, advertising inserts, scrapbooks, and marketing collaterals; business papers for professionals and small businesses; translucent and art papers; and papers for optical scanning and other specialized applications. Its Other segment offers papers for end uses, such as covering materials for datebooks, diaries, yearbooks, and photo albums. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, Neenah Wide Format, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, NEENAH IMAGEMAX, and CREATIVE COLLECTION names through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty businesses; and directly. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper, Inc. and changed its name to Neenah, Inc. in January 2018. Neenah, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

