SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum Sells 5,333 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $98,767.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SVMK by 3,055.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

