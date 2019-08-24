Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Brown & Brown worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 214.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,408.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,533.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

