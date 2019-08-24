Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,200 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Kilroy Realty worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66,154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $80.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In other Kilroy Realty news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

