Swiss National Bank Sells 52,900 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Flex worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 646.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Flex by 33.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other Flex news, President Douglas Britt sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $87,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,623.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.