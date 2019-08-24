Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 364.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 165,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 274,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,463,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

