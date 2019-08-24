Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

TRHC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 365,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.74 and a beta of 1.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,260 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $82,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

