Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.91, 250,877 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,029,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tailored Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.22 million. Tailored Brands had a return on equity of 4,518.17% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 83.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

