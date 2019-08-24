Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLX. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.80 ($47.44) price target on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Talanx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.48 ($44.75).

ETR TLX opened at €37.78 ($43.93) on Tuesday. Talanx has a twelve month low of €28.64 ($33.30) and a twelve month high of €39.88 ($46.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.07.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

