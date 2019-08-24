Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 181,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 52,525.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Talos Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $36.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.23 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital set a $45.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim set a $49.00 target price on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Talos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

