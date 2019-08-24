Tarush (TAS) Market Cap Tops $6.02 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Tarush has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Tarush token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hubi and IDAX. Tarush has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $469,601.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tarush alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.01313010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Tarush Profile

Tarush was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tarush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tarush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.