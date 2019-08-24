Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Acquires 180,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,896,397.92.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$10,350.00.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

TKO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.22.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

