Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 18,853 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

CHKP traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 719,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,937. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

