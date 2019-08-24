Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 53,725 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 4,370,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $220,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423 in the last 90 days.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

