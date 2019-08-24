Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,472,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 323,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 78.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 400,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 176,447 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,778,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 495,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,907. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,973.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.