Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 422.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cigna were worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,556 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cigna by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.30. 1,788,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,379. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

