Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 119,327 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. 6,586,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,531. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.