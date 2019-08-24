Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 67,279 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.28% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 677,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,351. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $328,037.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,039 shares of company stock worth $6,454,251. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

