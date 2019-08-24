Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Discovery Communications by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $27.01. 2,706,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 35,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,144 shares of company stock worth $412,081 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.