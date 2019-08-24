Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Tech Data worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 602.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECD traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 269,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Tech Data news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,237.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $819,858. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

