Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

TELNY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,368. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

