Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%.

TLGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Teligent by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Teligent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,727,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teligent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Teligent by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teligent stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.69. 259,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

