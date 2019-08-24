Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) Insider Niek Damme Acquires 32,000 Shares

Telstra Co. Ltd (ASX:TLS) insider Niek Damme bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.76 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of A$120,320.00 ($85,333.33).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Telstra Co. Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.71 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of A$4.01 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Telstra’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

