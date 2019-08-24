TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Plans Dividend of $0.27

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 312.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 357.1%.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.26%. On average, research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

TFSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

