THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,428.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, LBank and HitBTC. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $3,428.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000423 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.