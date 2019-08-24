Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

