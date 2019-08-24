Theta Token (THETA) Trading Down 30% This Week

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Theta Token has a total market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, IDEX, Bithumb and Coineal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.27 or 0.04967235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Coineal, Fatbtc, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, IDEX, WazirX, Upbit, Coinbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

