Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tivity Health by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,407. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $896.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

