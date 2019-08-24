TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 314,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

TJX stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 7,654,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,182. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

