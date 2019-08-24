Todd Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Xerox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 751.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 422.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.74. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.44.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

