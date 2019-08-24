Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212,606 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $28,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Celgene by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Celgene by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Celgene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Celgene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Celgene by 2.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CELG traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.