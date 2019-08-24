Todd Asset Management LLC Has $18.71 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,655,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Altria Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.41. 9,224,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,229. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

