Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 259,818 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. 6,732,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,370,413. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

