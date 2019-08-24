Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the period. F5 Networks accounts for about 1.2% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of F5 Networks worth $44,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.06.

F5 Networks stock traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.39. 435,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.91 and a 12-month high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,787.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,203 shares of company stock worth $1,590,308. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

