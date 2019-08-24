Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 252,949 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14,749.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,949 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in American Express by 24.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after acquiring an additional 669,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3,750.4% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after acquiring an additional 481,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after acquiring an additional 459,983 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.12. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

