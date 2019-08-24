Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 426,383 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426,383 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $24,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. 715,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

