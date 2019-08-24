TokenStars Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (TEAM)

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TokenStars

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team. TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TokenStars Token Trading

TokenStars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

