Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires New Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 43,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,796. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.31.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

