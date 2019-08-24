Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC grew its position in BP by 18.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BP by 51.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BP by 80.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BP by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after acquiring an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in BP by 65.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,790,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,299,000 after acquiring an additional 706,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

