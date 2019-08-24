Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 950 Shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWR. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 377,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $110.72.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $571.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

