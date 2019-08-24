Travala (AVA) Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Travala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Travala has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.18 or 0.04971792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00047548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

