Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

TCDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.22. Tricida has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claire Lockey sold 40,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $1,498,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $71,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,846 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $4,044,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

