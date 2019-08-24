Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCX. TheStreet lowered shares of Tucows from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Tucows from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Tucows stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $534.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62. Tucows has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tucows will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $364,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $73,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tucows by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tucows by 840.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tucows by 49,575.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tucows by 24.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tucows by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

