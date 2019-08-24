Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

TPTX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,202. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

