TurtleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $706,069.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 51,810,089,288 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

