Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $21,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Twilio by 335.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $7,949,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 125,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twilio by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Twilio to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.38.

In related news, Director Elena A. Donio sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $202,975.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,548.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 8,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total transaction of $1,130,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,933 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,662 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.77. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

