UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,929.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 40,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,783,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

