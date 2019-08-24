United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 64.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after buying an additional 103,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,477,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,204,000 after buying an additional 83,037 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 108,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 235,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,728. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.