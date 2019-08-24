UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,063 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,309. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

