Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93,725.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $93,725.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.04943061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.